EUR/GBP trying to stabilize after good two-way price swings, around 0.9175-70 region

- EUR/GBP witnessed an intraday turnaround from one-week tops set earlier this Tuesday.
- The sterling got a goodish lift after BoE Governor downplayed speculations of negative rates.
- Mixed Brexit-related headlines held the GBP bulls on the defensive and helped limit the slide.
The EUR/GBP cross had some good two-way price swings through the mid-European session and now seems to have stabilized in the neutral territory, around the 0.9175 region.
The cross built on its recent bounce from the 0.9080 region and shot to one-week tops, around the 0.9220 region during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The momentum quickly ran out of the steam after the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey downplayed expectations of negative interest rates.
This coupled with some positive Brexit-related headlines provided an additional boost to the British pound. Adding to this, an offered tone surrounding the shared currency, prompted some fresh selling and dragged the EUR/GBP cross to an intraday low level of 0.9144, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.
Meanwhile, the Brexit optimism turned out to be short-lived after Ireland's foreign minister, Simon Coveney said that there is a growing sense that perhaps Britain doesn't want a Brexit deal. Coveney further added that the UK government tactic is making complex talks even more difficult.
Separately, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined new coronavirus restrictions for England. The rules weren't that harsh to jeopardise the economy, though Johnson's warning to introduce greater restrictions if this does not work took exerted some fresh pressure on the sterling.
The EUR/GBP cross quickly recovered around 30 pips from daily lows and was last seen hovering near the 0.9170-75 region. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the incoming Brexit headlines will influence the pound and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9174
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9184
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.905
|Daily SMA50
|0.9048
|Daily SMA100
|0.8999
|Daily SMA200
|0.8823
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9197
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9147
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9266
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9083
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9178
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9166
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9155
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9104
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9226
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9256
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped by selling interest around 1.1770
The EUR/USD pair attempted a recovery but was unable to turn positive for the day,again under pressure and near 1.1719 ahead of Powell’s testimony.
GBP/USD jumps om Brexit, Bailey retreats on lockdown
GBP/USD soared above 1.2850 after BOE’s Governor Bailey said mention to negative rates does not imply use. EU’s Barnier heading to London for informal trade talks. PM Johnson announces new restrictions, but no full lockdown
Gold remains depressed near $1900 mark
Gold remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The downside remains limited ahead of the Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. The set-up still supports prospects for a slide back to August monthly lows.
Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows
Ethereum takes the brunt of the falls and gives market share to Bitcoin. Pause in the falls before looking for key supports at lower prices. Ripple plays dangerously and risks looking for support at the $0.20 level.
WTI: Trapped between key hourly averages ahead of API data
WTI (futures on NYMEX) consolidates the bounce above the $40 barrier, having regained the 21-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA), currently at $39.75.