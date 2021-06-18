EUR/GBP trims intraday losses, stays near 10-week low ahead of UK Retail Sales

- EUR/GBP remains pressured around early April low, prints three-day downtrend.
- UK’s unlock optimism, request for three-month to overcome NI sausage issue favor sterling.
- EUR struggles to cheer a pause in DXY rally amid a lack of major data/events.
- UK Retail Sales for May expected to ease, may probe sellers.
EUR/GBP remains on the back foot, despite the recent bounce off intraday low, during the third daily downside amid Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seems to take clues from the market’s consolidation while testing bears cheering the upbeat catalysts from the UK.
Despite a jump in the UK’s hospitalization, the levels are below January’s record peak and favor the odds of a two-week early unlock of Britain, as proposed by PM Boris Johnson. In this regard, the UK’s Daily Mail mentioned anonymous sources to say, “Lockdown could end two weeks early if Covid data continues to improve.”
Elsewhere, the UK’s formal request of a three-month time to solve the sausage battle with the European Union (EU) in Northern Ireland (NI) also backs the EUR/GBP bears. The Guardian cites Britain’s readiness to guarantee the EU citizen voting right in local elections as the driver behind the request. The news said, “The Brexit minister, Lord Frost, has written to the EU with an official request to extend the grace period to 30 September for the sale of sausages produced in Great Britain in Northern Ireland supermarkets.”
It’s worth noting that the pair dropped to the lowest since early April the previous day amid the market’s shift from the Euro to the US dollar due to the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate hike signals. However, the following pause in the US dollar index (DXY) rally from April 13 top triggers the corrective pullback of the regional currency, as well as the EUR/GBP pair.
Amid these plays, US Treasury yields seesaw around 1.51% while the stock futures are mildly bid.
Looking forward, the UK’s Retail Sales for May, expected to ease from 42.4% YoY to 29%, will be the key as the strong print of the UK’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data has already strengthened the odds of the Bank of England’s (BOE) tapering.
Technical analysis
A gradual downward trajectory below 100-day SMA, around 0.8635, directs EUR/GBP to a two-month-old descending support line near 0.8515.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8546
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.8553
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8604
|Daily SMA50
|0.8635
|Daily SMA100
|0.8641
|Daily SMA200
|0.8835
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.858
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8542
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8643
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8568
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8711
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8561
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8557
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8566
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8537
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8499
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8575
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8597
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8613
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
