EUR/GBP treads waters below 0.8550, eyes Eurozone Retail Sales

- EUR/GBP struggles to recover from the previous day’s losses on the Eurozone’s weaker data
- UK’s better-than-expected PMIs reinforce the weakening of the cross pair.
- Investors await the Eurozone's Retail Sales for further indications on the economic outlook.
EUR/GBP grapples to recover from the previous day’s losses, treading waters around 0.8540 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair is experiencing pressure due to the disappointing data released from the Eurozone on Tuesday. While the economic activities statistics from the United Kingdom (UK) showed improvement.
As said, the Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) for July showed a decline to -0.5% on month-on-month and -7.6% on a yearly basis from the previous readings of -0.4% and -3.4%, respectively. While HCOB Composite PMI growth for August fell to 46.7 from the previous reading of 47, which was expected to remain consistent.
The disappointing data has raised the probability of the European Central Bank (ECB) moving away from its more aggressive stance, driven by worries of a potential economic downturn. Consequently, this is placing downward pressure on the Euro (EUR).
ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized the importance of central banks maintaining a firm grip on inflation expectations. Similarly, Joachim Nagel, President of the Deutsche Bundesbank and an ECB Council member, expressed his backing for price stability, although he abstained from providing further details at that particular moment.
On the British front, the S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI for August surpassed expectations, reaching 48.6, which was higher than the anticipated 47.9 but slightly lower than the previous reading of 47.9. The services survey posted a reading of 49.5, exceeding the previous reading of 48.7. The index was expected to be consistent.
Market participants continue to believe that the Bank of England (BoE) will raise interest rates by a quarter basis points (bps) in the September meeting. Investors will likely monitor BoE Monetary Policy Report Hearings scheduled to be released on Thursday. The report may provide insights into the UK economic outlook and BoE’s monetary policy strategy.
On the Eurozone docket, datasets are set to be released later in the day, including German Factory Orders and Eurozone Retail Sales for July.
EUR/GBP: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8536
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.8533
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8572
|Daily SMA50
|0.8583
|Daily SMA100
|0.8629
|Daily SMA200
|0.8713
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8577
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8524
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8611
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8548
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8669
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8493
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8544
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8557
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8513
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8492
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.846
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8566
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8598
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8619
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
