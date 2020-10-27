EUR/GBP trades with modest gains near daily tops, around 0.9080 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP regained some positive traction on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
  • Brexit-related uncertainties undermined the sterling and remained supportive of the move up.
  • The set-up warrants caution before placing directional bets amid absent economic releases.

The EUR/GBP cross edged higher through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.9080-85 region.

Following the previous day's good two-way price swings, the cross managed to regain some positive traction and was being supported by the shared currency's relative outperformance against its British counterpart. Despite growing concerns about the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases, investors seemed reluctant to buy the US dollar ahead of the Nov. 3 US presidential election. This, in turn, provided a modest lift to the euro.

On the other hand, persistent Brexit-related uncertainties led to subdued price action around the sterling and further contributed to the EUR/GBP pair's intraday positive move. It is worth reporting that the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier expected to stay in the UK until Wednesday has boosted hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal. However, investors remain sceptic about a deal amid differences over the key sticking point of fisheries.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday. Hence, the incoming Brexit headlines will continue to play a key role in influencing the sterling and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the EUR/GBP cross. Nevertheless, the cross, so far, has held within the overnight trading range, making it prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before placing any aggressive bets.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9077
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 0.9067
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9078
Daily SMA50 0.9067
Daily SMA100 0.9049
Daily SMA200 0.8894
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9106
Previous Daily Low 0.9041
Previous Weekly High 0.9148
Previous Weekly Low 0.9011
Previous Monthly High 0.9292
Previous Monthly Low 0.8866
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9066
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9081
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9037
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9007
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8972
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9102
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9136
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9167

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI

AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI

AUD/USD is wilting in early Asia on COVID-19 woes and ahead of key data. There are downside risks to the AUD should US election polls narrow from here. Risk-off tones will likely be felt in the commodity sector for which AUD trades as a proxy to.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news

EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news

EUR/USD falls to print fresh lows on French lockdown news. France expected to announce a nationwide lockdown tomorrow to start on Thursday night. The coronavirus has moved the nation to reinstate its COVID-19 state of a health emergency.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day

XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day

Gold futures have found support right below the $1,900 area earlier today before inching up to $1,910, turning positive on daily charts. The precious metal lost ground, with the US dollar building up during the European session on Tuesday, to appreciate during the North American session with market sentiment improving moderately.

Gold News

Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway

Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway

According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.

Read more

WTI falls 1.2% on inventory data

WTI falls 1.2% on inventory data

The price of oil has fallen in recent trade as the recent inventory data shows a build on stockpiles, weighing on WTI.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures