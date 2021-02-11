EUR/GBP trades with modest gains around 0.8765-70

- EUR/GBP regained some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacked any follow-through buying.
- The supportive fundamental backdrop should continue to underpin the sterling and cap gains.
- Absent relevant fundamental catalyst further warrants some caution before placing bullish bets.
The EUR/GBP cross held on to its modest gains through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, around the 0.8765-70 region.
The cross managed to regain some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying and remained confined well within this week's broader trading range. A softer tone surrounding the US dollar extended some support to the shared currency, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the EUR/GBP cross.
On the other hand, the British pound was seen consolidating its recent strong gains to near three-year tops against its counterpart and remained supportive. That said, a combination of factors might continue to extend some support to the sterling and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the EUR/GBP cross amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Investors now seemed to have turned optimistic that the UK's lead in terms of the coronavirus vaccination drive could facilitate an earlier easing of lockdown restrictions. Apart to this, diminishing odds for any BoE interest rate cut could further underpin the pound and cap the upside for the EUR/GBP cross, at least for the time being.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond weekly swing highs, around the 0.8800 mark, before placing any fresh bullish bets. A sustained strength above the mentioned level could indicate that the EUR/GBP cross has bottomed out in the near-term and pave the way for further recovery from nine-month lows set last week.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8768
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.8761
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8837
|Daily SMA50
|0.8956
|Daily SMA100
|0.899
|Daily SMA200
|0.8999
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.878
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8752
|Previous Weekly High
|0.886
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8738
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9085
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8812
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8763
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8769
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8748
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8736
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.872
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8777
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8806
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
