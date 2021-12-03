EUR/GBP trades with modest gains above 0.8500, lacks bullish conviction

- EUR/GBP gained some positive traction on Friday and snapped two days of the losing streak.
- Brexit-related uncertainties turned out to be a key factor behind the GBP’s underperformance.
- Divergent BoE-ECB monetary policy outlooks warrants caution for aggressive bullish traders.
The EUR/GBP cross maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading just above the 0.8500 round-figure mark.
Having touched a three-day low earlier this Friday, the EUR/GBP cross managed to gain some positive traction and recovered a part of the previous day's losses. Persistent Brexit-related uncertainties turned out to be a key factor behind the British pound's relative underperformance. This, in turn, assisted the cross to snap two consecutive days of the losing streak and stall this week's corrective pullback from the 0.8535-40 region.
On the economic data front, a downward revision of the Eurozone Services PMI was offset by a rather unimpressive final UK Services PMI and did little to provide any meaningful impetus. That said, the divergent Bank of England and the European Central Bank monetary policy outlooks could hold back bullish traders from placing aggressive bets and cap gains for the EUR/GBP cross. This, in turn, warrants some caution for bullish traders.
The BoE is widely expected to hike interest rates at its upcoming monetary policy meeting on December 16. Conversely, the ECB officials have been pushing back against market bets for tighter policy and talked down the need for any action to counter inflation. In fact, the ECB President Christine Lagarde said this Friday that it is very unlikely to see rate hikes next year and sees inflation moving back towards the target in course of 2022.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for an extension of the recent strong recovery move from the 0.8380 region, or the lowest level since February 2020 touched in November. However, the downside seems cushioned, at least for the time being, as investors assess the impact of the new and possible vaccine-resistant Omicron variant of the coronavirus on economic recoveries.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8503
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.8496
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8478
|Daily SMA50
|0.8489
|Daily SMA100
|0.8519
|Daily SMA200
|0.8563
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.853
|Previous Daily Low
|0.849
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8496
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8381
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8595
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8381
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8505
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8515
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.848
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8465
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.844
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8521
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8545
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8561
EUR/USD stays below 1.1300 as Lagarde sticks to dovish narrative
EUR/USD is posting modest losses below 1.1300 on Friday after ECB President Lagarde reiterated that they are unlikely to hike the policy rate in 2022. US Treasury yields remain pressured and the US Dollar Index edges higher as investors await the November jobs report.
GBP/USD clings to 1.3300 amid risk reset, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD is treading water around 1.3300 amid risk recovery and a steady US dollar. EU-UK Brexit deal remains less likely in 2021, London-Washington jostle over post-Brexit trade terms. UK raises hopes to curb Omicron spread as daily infections jump over 50,000. UK Final Services PMI, US NFP awaited.
Gold eyes wall of resistance near $1,792 ahead of US NFP
Gold portrays a corrective pullback from a monthly low, bouncing off key supports to print a $1,773 level during early Friday. Gold's recent gains could be linked to the market's cautious sentiment ahead of the all-important US NFP release and softer yields.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. Bitcoin is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.
