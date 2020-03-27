EUR/GBP: Towards the all-time high at 0.98029 – Rabobank

The price action in EUR/GBP fits into a sideways trend despite the often sharp moves witnessed over the past few years, analysts at Rabobank apprise.

Key quotes

“The upside has been limited by the resistance area at 0.94/0.93 and the downside has been constrained by the support area around 0.83.”

“The monthly chart implies that the bias is skewed in favour of a break higher towards the all-time high at 0.98029 as EUR/GBP has been trading over the past few months above the pivot around 0.83.”