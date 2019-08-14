EUR/GBP to rise to parity on no-deal Brexit – Rabobank

Analysts from Rabobank, have a three month target for the EUR/GBP pair at 0.90, but they warn that in the case of a no-deal Brexit it could rise to 1.00.
Key Quotes:
“Stronger than expected UK CPI inflation data this morning has a modest impact on the short end of the curve. The move, however, has not been sufficient to distract attention from the pressure that has been exhibited on the longer end of the curve. This morning the inversion of the 2 to 10 year section of the curve has triggered the headlines that this is the first such move since the financial crisis. Since curve inversion is usually seen as a precursor to recession, it is no wonder that the money market continues to point to a BoE rate cut next year. That said, the UK government is flirting with the option of a no deal Brexit on October 31 this year. This would doubtless bring a further drop in the value of the pound and a ratcheting up of headline inflation in the UK. The BoE thus has a difficult path to tread in the next couple of years.”
“Or house view remains that Brexit is likely to be delayed beyond October. This is likely to bring a sigh of relief from investors and a modest reprieve for the pound. However, insofar as kicking the can down the road is not a solution, any GBP bounce is likely to be half-hearted. Our 3 month forecast is EUR/GBP 0.90. On a no deal Brexit we see EUR/GBP rising to parity. We do expect some recovery in the following months but the pace and extent of this will depend on how the country copes during the winter months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide sub-1.1160 as fear turns into panic
Concerns about recessions in the US and Europe unleashed panic: equities are on free-fall and safe-haven assets on the run. EUR/USD down as the dollar is, at the moment, the best of two evils.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.2050 amid US, UK recession fears
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 but off the highs. The yield curve has inverted in both the US and the UK – signaling a potential recession in both countries. Trade tensions and Brexit are eyed.
USD/JPY resumes decline in risk-averse scenario
The test of 107.00 is now history, with the pair now trading well below 106.00 amid renewed fears about the global economic downturn. The inverted US yield-curve only exacerbates demand for the Yen.
Gold prices reinvigorated by yield curve inversion, futures closed at highest levels since 2013
Spot gold has been travelling to the upside in but has met a wall at the highs of $1,524.10 from a low of $1,494.20. Futures, on the other hand, marked their highest finish since 2013.
Inverted Yield Curve Will Keep Volatility Alive
The longer a yield curve stays inverted, the higher the likelihood of a recession within one-year. While this does not mean that returns (mainly equity) will be lower, it does (historically) mean that price action across all asset classes will be very volatile.