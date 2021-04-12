EUR/GBP to push to fresh highs on signs of clear improvement in UK economy – Rabobank

GBP weakened sharply vs. the EUR last week. Economists at Rabobank believe investors may need to see signs of improved UK economic data to re-build their confidence in the pound.
Politics may also feature in the outlook for the pound
“We expect that the market will have to see signs of clear improvement in UK economic data to push GBP to fresh highs for the year vs. the EUR.”
“The Scottish elections next month could provide a hiccup for the pound if the results lead to another push for an independence referendum. That said, polls have shown a narrowing in the lead of the pro-independence camp and this will limit the risk that this becomes a market event.”
“Northern Ireland news is also in the headlines. The current spate of violence in the province can in part be linked to Brexit. That said, in the last few years GBP investors have a tendency to pay little heed to Northern Ireland politics. This suggests that tensions may have to rise even further before GBP is significantly undermined by Northern Ireland or Brexit related news.”
“While investors may approach GBP with more caution in the weeks ahead, the EUR’s fundamentals remain uncompelling in view of the slow vaccine roll-out and the additional covid related restrictions in parts of Europe.”
“We have dialled our one month EUR/GBP forecast back to 0.86 but still see scope for the currency pair to creep back to 0.85 on a 3 three-month view.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1900 amid US dollar rebound. A softer risk tone, Powell’s upbeat comments extend support to the greenback. ECB Panetta's remarks kept the euro bulls on the defensive and capped gains.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3650 amid stronger USD, risk-off mood
GBP/USD pair is extending losses toward 1.3650, as the US dollar recovers ground across the board amid risk-aversion. Worries about the AstraZeneca covid vaccine and unrest in Northern Ireland further weigh on the spot.
$1,730 holds the key for XAU/USD bulls amid a modest USD strength
A modest pickup in the USD demand exerted pressure on gold for the second straight session. The risk-off mood, softer US bond yields extended some support and might help limit losses.
Dogecoin pauses before continuing 35% ascent
Dogecoin breached an ascending triangle pattern on April 11, triggering a bull run. DOGE spiked nearly 17% in a single candle on the 12-hour chart hitting $0.080. Now, a retracement to the immediate support level at $0.071 seems likely before it starts to climb again.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.