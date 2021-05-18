EUR/GBP to plummet towards 0.83 in the next 12 months – Danske Bank

EUR/GBP has moved back to 0.86 after SNP failed to secure the absolute majority in the Scottish Parliament election. Economists at Danske Bank are still bullish on the pound and forecast the EUR/GBP pair at 0.83 on a 12-month view.
The UK economy to outperform the euro area this year
“We think Brexit as a theme has moved into the background now, but keep an eye on the EU-UK negotiations on the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol and financial services. Especially the former is a political risk to look out for in coming months. Another Scottish independence referendum is still far away.”
“At its May meeting, the Bank of England (BoE) said that it does not intend to tighten until they see ‘clear evidence’ of a rebound. That said, the BoE is tapering the bond buying pace, signalling that QE may not be extended further (bond buying is set to expire by year-end). Eventually, the BoE is likely to tighten monetary policy earlier than the ECB.”
“We remain bullish on GBP, as we are still more upbeat on the UK than on the euro area. However, near-term, we expect EUR/GBP to trade around the current levels before the cross starts moving lower again, however more gradually than in the beginning of 2021. We still forecast EUR/GBP will trade in 0.83 in 12M.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
