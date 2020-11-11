EUR/GBP to mark a major top below 0.8866 – Credit Suisse

EUR/GBP weakness has accelerated sharply for a clear break of the 0.8966/46 uptrend from late April, as well as importantly the 200-day average at 0.8926 on a closing basis. Critical now is the 0.8866/64 key price pivot, below which the pair should, at last, confirm a major top has been established, per Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“EUR/GBP weakness has accelerated sharply for not only a clear break of the uptrend from late April and recent low at 0.8966/46 but also and importantly and on a closing basis the 200-day average at 0.8926. This should further increase we are in the process of seeing a major bullish reversal for GBP with critical now the 0.8866/64 key price pivot.”
“Ultimately, we remain of the view the 0.8866/64 mark needs to be removed to suggest we have seen an important top complete to turn the core trend bearish. We would then see support initially at the 0.8671 low from late April, then the ‘neckline’ to the late 2019/early 2010 base at 0.8609, with the ‘measured top objective’ seen at 0.8436.”
“Resistance is seen at 0.8940/46 initially, then 0.8984, with the outlook seen staying bearish whilst below 0.9070.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
