EUR/GBP to head towards the 0.8732 mark on a close above the 0.8643/65 area – Credit Suisse

EUR/GBP has closed above key resistance at 0.8643/65 to complete a base and a close above 0.8574 today would also see a bullish “reversal week” established to reinforce the likelihood for a deeper recovery to 0.8732 initially, analysts at Credit Suisse brief.
The risk moves higher with resistance seen at 0.8732/38
“Whilst we would look to see a weekly close above key resistance at 0.8643/65 our bias is for this to be achieved to see a base established to reinforce a recovery theme. Additionally, a close above 0.8574 today would also see a bullish ‘reversal week’ established to further reinforce a recovery story. We would then look for a move to 0.8732 next, then the 38.2% retracement at 0.8761.”
“Big picture, we would not rule out a move back to the ‘neckline’ to the medium-term top at 0.8861.
“Support moves to 0.8659 initially, with a break below 0.8526/21 now needed to ease the immediate upside bias for a retreat back to 0.8578, but with fresh buyers expected here for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
