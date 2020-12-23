EUR/GBP to gain bearish traction below 0.9071/61 – Credit Suisse

The EUR/GBP pair below 0.9071/61 can reassert a bearish tone again for a retest of key price and 200-day average support at 0.8988/82, analysts at Credit Suisse apprise.
Key quotes
“EUR/GBP remains capped at the recent high at 0.9230 and the subsequent setback from here maintains a broader choppy range. Immediate support stays seen at the lower end of the price gap from the beginning of the week and price support at 0.9071/61.”
“Below 0.9071/61 is needed to clear the way for a retest of the recent lows and 200-day average at 0.8988/82, but with a break below here needed to rekindle thoughts we are seeing the formation of the ‘right shoulder’ to a larger top and a test of medium-term support at 0.8871/61.”
“Resistance stays seen at 0.9188 initially, then 0.9318, but with a break above 0.9230 still needed to end any lingering thoughts of a potential top to clear the way for a move to test the more important September high at 0.9292, where we would expect to see fresh sellers to maintain the sideways range.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
