EUR/GBP to continue piling up gains after establishing a bullish reversal week – Credit Suisse

EUR/GBP not only maintains a base above 0.8643/65 but the close above 0.8574 on Friday has also seen a bullish “reversal week” established to reinforce the likelihood for a deeper recovery to 0.8732 initially, then 0.8851/61, as reported by the Credit Suisse analyst team.
The risk stays seen higher with resistance seen at 0.8732/38
“EUR/GBP not only maintains a base above key resistance at 0.8643/65 – the 23.6% retracement of the December/April fall, highs from the second half of March and 55-day average – but with the market closing above 0.8574 on Friday a bullish ‘reversal week”’ has also been established to further reinforce a recovery story.”
“We stay biased higher and look for a move to 0.8732 next, then the 38.2% retracement at 0.8761.”
“Big picture, we would not rule out a move back to the ‘neckline’ to the medium-term top and 50% retracement at 0.8851/61, but with this expected to prove a much tougher barrier.”
“Support moves to 0.8666 initially then 0.8646, with a break below 0.8526/21 needed to ease the immediate upside bias for a retreat back to 0.8578, but with fresh buyers expected here for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
