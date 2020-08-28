EUR/GBP to complete a top below key support at 0.8925 – Credit Suisse

EUR/GBP continues to pressure key supports at 0.8937/25, below which would complete a top to signal a move to 0.8865 initially, economists at Credit Suisse apprise.
Key quotes
“EUR/GBP posted a neutral session on Thursday, holding above key support at the range lows and 50% retracement support at 0.8937/25, however, we maintain our downward bias as the market continues to hold below the 13 and 55-day averages, never mind price resistance at 0.9072.”
“A break below 0.8937/25 would still see a top established to warn of a more meaningful turn lower, with support seen next at 0.8909 and then more importantly at 0.8866/64 – the highs of April and lows of June and also the 61.8% retracement of the April/June rally – which we would expect to hold at first.”
“Near-term resistance at 0.8991 now ideally holds. In contrast, above 0.9045 would reinforce the sideways range and lessen the threat of a top for now, but with a break above 0.9070/72 needed to see the ‘outside day’ negated and the risk turn higher again.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.19 as Powell's speech weighs on the dollar
EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, extending its gains. The dollar is on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell announced a policy shift that would keep interest rates lower for longer. US data is eyed.
USD/JPY: Bears challenge monthly ascending trend-line, around mid-105.00s
The upside momentum in USD/JPY run out of steam ahead of the critical 107.00 mark on Friday, where also coincide the 100-day SMA and monthly peaks (August 13). Immediately to the downside emerges the monthly low at 105.10.
GBP/USD hits new 2020 high amid dollar weakness, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.33, the highest in eight months. The dollar is on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell signaled long-term low rates. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later on.
Gold climbs to session tops, around $1960 region
Gold regained positive traction on Friday amid heavily offered tone around the USD. The upbeat market mood, a strong pickup in the US bond yields might cap the upside.
Personal Income, Spending and Prices July Preview: The second opinion concurs
Consumption expenditures and personal income figures for July are expected to reinforce the economic recovery picture already presented in the retail sales and wage data released earlier in August. Core PCE prices annual rate headed to two-thirds of that in the first quarter.