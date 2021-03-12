EUR/GBP to break below a cluster of key supports at 0.8542/20 – Credit Suisse

EUR/GBP extends its consolidation above key support at .8520 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2015/2020 – but with an eventual break expected for a move to 0.8430 next and eventually the 0.8281/39 lows of 2019 and 2020, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.
Key quotes
“The spotlight is still firmly on key Fibonacci supports, seen starting at 0.8549 and stretching down to 0.8520 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2015/2020 bull trend. Although a further hold here should be allowed for, with a large existing top in place we continue to look for an eventual break in due course to see a move to the ‘measured top objective’ at 0.8430 and eventually we think the key lows of 2019 and 2020 at 0.8281/39.
“Whilst the 0.8281/39 area should clearly be respected, a break would mark the completion of a significantly larger top and more important turn lower.”
“Resistance remains at 0.8583/87 initially, above which can see a move back to 0.8634, potentially 0.8659/69, but with this then ideally capping.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.19, falling as US yields rise amid elevated expectations for the US economy. Investors are unconvinced by the ECB's message and worried about Europe's slow vaccination campaign.
GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.
XAU/USD flirts with three-day lows, around $1710 area
A fresh leg up in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and prompted fresh selling around gold. A modest pullback in the US equity futures extended some support to the safe-haven commodity.
Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase
Cardano price is traversing towards the apex of the symmetrical triangle pattern. A successful breakout could push ADA 25% in either direction. Transactional data shows a massive supply barrier that could deter an upswing.
RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust
Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.