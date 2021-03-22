EUR/GBP to alleviate downside pressure on a close above 0.8603 – Commerzbank

EUR/GBP is losing downside momentum and Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the pair to correct higher if it closes above the 20-day moving average at 0.8603.
Key quotes
“EUR/GBP charted a new low of 0.8533 last week, which was again not confirmed by the daily RSI, and we continue to suspect a correction higher is likely. However, we will need a close above the 20-day ma at 0.8603 to confirm.”
“The intraday Elliott wave counts continue to imply that the downside scope is limited, but while it continues to close below the 20-day ma, downside risks remain.”
“The recent low was 0.8533 and this guards the 0.8465 May 2019 low. We have TD support at 0.8482.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
