EUR/GBP: The risk turns lower with support seen at 0.8982 – Credit Suisse

EUR/GBP has seen an aggressive rejection of its downtrend from mid-September at 0.9123 for the completion of a larger bearish “outside day” and analysts at Credit Suisse look for this to finally clear the way for a more sustained decline to 0.8982.
Key quotes
“The choppy tone remains as EUR/GBP quickly reverses Tuesday’s strength after rejecting its downtrend from mid-September, now at 0.9123 for the completion of a larger bearish ‘outside day’ and a close below the 55-day average.”
“We look for the pair to finally clear the way for a more sustained decline to 0.8982 next, the 50% retracement of the uptrend from late April, ahead of 0.8956 and then more important support from the trend channel low at 0.8930/29, where we would expect fresh buyers to show.”
“Bigger picture, below 0.8874/64 remains needed to mark a more important top.”
“Resistance is seen at 0.9049 initially, with 0.9074/78 now ideally capping to keep the immediate risk lower. Above can see strength back to retest 0.9123/31.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.17 on rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.17, the lowest in nearly two weeks. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.30 on potential London lockdown
GBP/USD is trading well below 1.30, as reports of a Tier Two London lockdown have emerged. Brexit talks are set to continue, yet a breakthrough is yet to be reached. US dollar strength is also in play.
Gold turns flat, holds steady around $1900 mark
The precious metal came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's recovery move from one-week lows. A fresh leg down in the equity markets helped limit any deeper losses.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Extraordinary normality
The US unemployment filings are expected to be 825,000 in the October 9 week. Continuing claims forecast at 10.7 million on October 2. Congressional tension over the stimulus package dominates markets.
WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s
WTI seesaws around one week high of $41.56 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the black gold respect upbeat oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for the week ended on October 09 while challenging the one-week high.