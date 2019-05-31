EUR/GBP technical analysis: Surges to fresh multi-month tops, tests 61.8% Fibo. hurdle

• The EUR/GBP cross finally broke out of its recent consolidative trading range and jumped to fresh four-month tops, above mid-0.8800s in the last hour.
• Given the recent breakthrough an important confluence hurdle, the latest leg of a positive move now sets the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.
Sustained move beyond the 0.8870 region - marking 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the 0.9119-0.8471 downfall, will reinforce the constructive set-up and lift the cross towards reclaiming the 0.8900 handle en-route the 0.8925-30 supply zone.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts are yet to cool down from near-term overbought conditions and might now turn out to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets or prompt some long-unwinding trade.
However, any meaningful pullback might attract some fresh buying near the mentioned confluence resistance break-point now turned support, around the 0.8785 region - comprising of 50% Fibonacci retracement level and the very important 200-day SMA.
EUR/GBP daily chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8862
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|0.8828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8718
|Daily SMA50
|0.8652
|Daily SMA100
|0.8674
|Daily SMA200
|0.8788
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8842
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8806
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8852
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8724
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8685
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8502
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8829
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.882
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8809
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8789
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8772
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8845
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8882
