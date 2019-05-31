EUR/GBP technical analysis: Surges to fresh multi-month tops, tests 61.8% Fibo. hurdle

• The EUR/GBP cross finally broke out of its recent consolidative trading range and jumped to fresh four-month tops, above mid-0.8800s in the last hour.

• Given the recent breakthrough an important confluence hurdle, the latest leg of a positive move now sets the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.

Sustained move beyond the 0.8870 region - marking 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the 0.9119-0.8471 downfall, will reinforce the constructive set-up and lift the cross towards reclaiming the 0.8900 handle en-route the 0.8925-30 supply zone.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts are yet to cool down from near-term overbought conditions and might now turn out to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets or prompt some long-unwinding trade.

However, any meaningful pullback might attract some fresh buying near the mentioned confluence resistance break-point now turned support, around the 0.8785 region - comprising of 50% Fibonacci retracement level and the very important 200-day SMA.

EUR/GBP daily chart