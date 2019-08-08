EUR/GBP technical analysis: Surges to fresh 2-year tops and retreats, near mid-0.9200s

- The shared currency caught some aggressive bids in the last hour and lifted the EUR/GBP cross further beyond mid-0.9200s, or fresh two-year tops.
- The intraday dip was quickly bought into near an ascending trend-line support on the 1-hourly chart, extending since the beginning of this month.
The mentioned support is closely followed by 100-hour SMA - around the 0.9200 round figure mark, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term bullish traders. Meanwhile, technical indicators maintained their bullish bias on hourly/daily charts and continue to support prospects for an extension of the recent upward trajectory.
From current levels, the cross seems more likely to extend the positive momentum further towards reclaiming the 0.9300 handle - multi-year tops set in August 2017. Only a sustained breakthrough the mentioned handle might negate the near-term constructive set-up and prompt some aggressive long-unwinding trade around the major.
Below the mentioned support, the slide is likely to accelerate further towards mid-0.9100s, which if broken might confirm that the cross might have actually topped out in the near-term and set the stage for a further corrective slide towards the 0.9130 intermediate support en-route the 0.9100 round figure mark.
EUR/GBP 1-hourly chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.925
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|0.9224
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9056
|Daily SMA50
|0.8976
|Daily SMA100
|0.8812
|Daily SMA200
|0.881
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.925
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9188
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9192
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8984
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9192
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8892
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9226
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9212
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9192
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.916
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9131
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9253
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9282
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9314
