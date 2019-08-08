EUR/GBP technical analysis: Surges to fresh 2-year tops and retreats, near mid-0.9200s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The shared currency caught some aggressive bids in the last hour and lifted the EUR/GBP cross further beyond mid-0.9200s, or fresh two-year tops.
  • The intraday dip was quickly bought into near an ascending trend-line support on the 1-hourly chart, extending since the beginning of this month.

The mentioned support is closely followed by 100-hour SMA - around the 0.9200 round figure mark, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term bullish traders. Meanwhile, technical indicators maintained their bullish bias on hourly/daily charts and continue to support prospects for an extension of the recent upward trajectory.
 
From current levels, the cross seems more likely to extend the positive momentum further towards reclaiming the 0.9300 handle - multi-year tops set in August 2017. Only a sustained breakthrough the mentioned handle might negate the near-term constructive set-up and prompt some aggressive long-unwinding trade around the major.
 
Below the mentioned support, the slide is likely to accelerate further towards mid-0.9100s, which if broken might confirm that the cross might have actually topped out in the near-term and set the stage for a further corrective slide towards the 0.9130 intermediate support en-route the 0.9100 round figure mark.

EUR/GBP 1-hourly chart

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.925
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 0.9224
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9056
Daily SMA50 0.8976
Daily SMA100 0.8812
Daily SMA200 0.881
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.925
Previous Daily Low 0.9188
Previous Weekly High 0.9192
Previous Weekly Low 0.8984
Previous Monthly High 0.9192
Previous Monthly Low 0.8892
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9226
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9212
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9192
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.916
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9131
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9253
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9282
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9314

 

 

