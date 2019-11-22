EUR/GBP Technical Analysis: Sluggish below monthly trendline, 21-day EMA

- EUR/GBP stays directionless despite bouncing off six-month lows.
- Prices remain clubbed between the low of Monday’s Doji and 0.8600/05 resistance confluence.
- Broad bearish momentum remains intact unless breaking 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
EUR/GBP fails to justify Monday’s Doji candle as the quote remains directionless around 0.8565 ahead of the European open on Friday.
The quote bounced off six-month lows on Monday and registered a Doji candle, signaling a recovery. However, prices still stay below near-term key resistance confluence around 0.8600/05 area including 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and a five-week-old falling trend line.
Should buyers concentrate on the bullish signal from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD), they to stay strong beyond 0.8605 to aim for 0.8680 and mid-October highs near 0.8750. Though, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of May-August upside, at 0.8810, could keep the pair’s further upside limited.
Alternatively, a daily closing below Monday’s low of 0.8522 can recall bears targeting May month bottom of 0.8490 and the yearly low near 0.8470.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8565
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.8566
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8599
|Daily SMA50
|0.8719
|Daily SMA100
|0.8894
|Daily SMA200
|0.8801
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8582
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8544
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8626
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8544
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9022
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8575
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8559
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8567
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8547
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8527
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.851
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8584
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8601
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8621
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
