EUR/GBP Technical Analysis: Sellers eye 1-week-old rising trendline ahead of German IFO

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP fails to offer a sustained break above 100-bar SMA.
  • 200-bar SMA, multiple tops surrounding 0.8650 keep buyers away.
  • German IFO numbers are likely to keep short-term support line in place.

The EUR/GBP pair’s failure to rise beyond 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA), drags the quote down to 0.8578 during the pre-European session on Monday.

Prices are likely declining towards a one-week-old rising support line, at 0.8555 now. Though, pair’s further downside will be depending upon Germany’s IFO Business Climate, Current Assessment and Expectations numbers for November month. “The German IFO business survey for Nov is due, expected to improve slightly from Oct but to still be not far above 7-year lows, says Westpac ahead of the event.

Technically, pair’s declines below 0.8555 will open the door for a slump towards a monthly bottom close to 0.8520 whereas 0.8500 and the yearly low near 0.8470 can lure bears afterward.

Meanwhile, a 100-bar SMA level of 0.8590 holds the key to pair’s run-up towards 0.8630 comprising 200-bar SMA. However, multiple highs marked since late-October around 0.8650 could cap pair’s upside then after.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8579
Today Daily Change -8 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 0.8587
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8596
Daily SMA50 0.8714
Daily SMA100 0.889
Daily SMA200 0.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8606
Previous Daily Low 0.856
Previous Weekly High 0.8606
Previous Weekly Low 0.8522
Previous Monthly High 0.9022
Previous Monthly Low 0.8575
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8589
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8578
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8563
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8539
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8517
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8609
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8631
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8655

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Weak German IFO data may bolster bearish pressures

EUR/USD: Weak German IFO data may bolster bearish pressures

EUR/USD established a bearish lower high near 1.11 last week. A drop to 1.10 looks likely courtesy of trade tensions. The psychological support will likely be breached if the German IFO - Expectations (Nov) prints below estimates. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Trade/political headlines fail to impress momentum traders below 1.2900

GBP/USD: Trade/political headlines fail to impress momentum traders below 1.2900

The Tory manifesto fails to receive a warm welcome from the investors’ fraternity as the GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2850 while heading into the London open. The focus remains on trade and political headlines for fresh impetus.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY holds the higher ground amid Asia risk-on

USD/JPY holds the higher ground amid Asia risk-on

USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the higher ground near 108.80 region, as markets cheer the risk-on mood, in the wake of fresh US-China trade optimism and the Hong Kong election outcome. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Down for third straight day, 100-day EMA caps immediate upside

Gold: Down for third straight day, 100-day EMA caps immediate upside

Gold prices slip beneath 100-day EMA while taking rounds to $1,461 during the initial trading session on Monday. The yellow metal's trading below 100-day and 21-day EMAs takes clues from 12-bar MACD that has been sending bearish signals recently.

Gold News

Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture

Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture

AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures