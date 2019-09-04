EUR/GBP technical analysis: Rising trend from May lows breached

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/GBP has found acceptance below the key rising trendline.
  • The monthly chart is reporting early signs of bearish reversal.

EUR/GBP is currently trading at 0.9062, representing marginal losses on the day, having dived out of the trendline connecting May 6 and July 25 lows on Aug. 27.

More importantly, that trendline resistance has proved a tough nut to crack ever since.

The downside break of the trendline is backed by a below-50 reading on the relative strength index. Further, the pair created a big inverted bearish hammer candle last month, signaling a potential bullish-to-bearish trend change.

So, the probability of the pair falling below 0.90 in the short term is high. the outlook would turn bullish if the pair finds acceptance above Tuesday's high of 0.9148.

Daily chart

Monthly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9062
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 0.908
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9142
Daily SMA50 0.9068
Daily SMA100 0.8916
Daily SMA200 0.8842
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.915
Previous Daily Low 0.905
Previous Weekly High 0.9124
Previous Weekly Low 0.9016
Previous Monthly High 0.9326
Previous Monthly Low 0.9016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9088
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9111
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9036
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8993
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8937
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9136
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9193
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9236

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD: Eyes 1.10 after Dragonfly Doji

EUR/USD created a Dragonfly Doji on Tuesday - an early sign of bullish reversal. The pair could rise to 1.10 today, but a close above 1.0926 is needed to abort the bearish view. The pair  also created a bullish Dragonfly Doji candle on Tuesday.

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2100 despite anti-no-deal Brexit MPs' victory

Despite witnessing a victory of the Brexit haters at the UK’s parliament, Pound fails to register many moves while taking rounds to 1.2100 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session.

USD/JPY better bid near 106.00 on BOJ-speak, firmer S&P futures

USD/JPY is inching higher back around the 106 handle amid BOJ's Kataoka's dovish comments and a rise in S&P 500 futures. The spot attempts recovery from disappointing US ISM data-led drop. 

Gold: $1,550 is the level to beat for bulls

Gold is currently trading at $1,543, representing 0.22% losses on the day. The 4-hour chart shows the yellow metal has failed at least three times in the last nine days to convincingly break above $1,550.

US Manufacturing ISM: Future fear

American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth. The PMI for the factory sector from the ISM dropped to 49.1 in August.

