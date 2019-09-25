EUR/GBP technical analysis: Remains confined in a multi-day trading range above 0.8800 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Every attempted recovery move lacks any strong bullish conviction beyond 200-DMA.
  • Bears are likely to wait for a sustained breakthrough the 0.8800 congestions area.

Over the past four trading sessions, the EUR/GBP cross has been consolidating in a range near 61.8% Fibo. level of the 0.8490-0.9324 strong bullish move. The mentioned region coincides with a previous congestion zone and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and support prospects for further decline. However, the fact that oscillators remain on the verge of breaking into the oversold territory seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing aggressive bearish bets.
 
On the other hand, every attempted recovery back above the very important 200-day SMA lacked any strong bullish conviction and clearly indicates that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over amid renewed optimism over the possibilities of a softer Brexit.
 
However, traders are likely to wait for a sustained breakthrough the mentioned support - around the 0.8800 handle - before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move towards the 0.8730-25 region before the cross eventually drops towards testing sub-0.8700 levels.
 
On the flip side, any meaningful move up might now confront some fresh supply, rather fizzle out ahead of the 0.8900 round-figure mark, which coincides with 50% Fibo. level and should keep a lid on the pair's attempted recovery in the near-term.

EUR/GBP daily chart

fxsoriginal

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8832
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 0.8822
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.894
Daily SMA50 0.9044
Daily SMA100 0.8958
Daily SMA200 0.8837
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8854
Previous Daily Low 0.8803
Previous Weekly High 0.8902
Previous Weekly Low 0.8786
Previous Monthly High 0.9326
Previous Monthly Low 0.9016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8822
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8834
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8799
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8776
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8749
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.885
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8877
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.89

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

