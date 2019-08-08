EUR/GBP technical analysis: Pullback likely on bearish divergence of RSI

- EUR/GBP's daily chart is reporting a bearish divergence of the RSI.
- The pair could drop to the 10-day MA support before the weekend.
EUR/GBP could drop to 10-day moving average (MA) at 0.9151, as the daily chart is reporting a bearish divergence of a key indicator.
The pair clocked a higher high of 0.9250 earlier this week, but the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) remained below the July 30 high of 73.50.
Put simply, the RSI has created a lower high, contradicting the higher high on the price chart.
That bearish divergence indicates the uptrend is running out of steam and a minor correction could be in the offing.
A strong bounce from the ascending (bullish) 10-day MA of 0.9150 would revive the bullish view.
Daily chart
Trend: Pullback likely
Pivot levels
-
- R3 0.9314
- R2 0.9282
- R1 0.9253
- PP 0.9221
-
- S1 0.9192
- S2 0.916
- S3 0.9131
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
