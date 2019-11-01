EUR/GBP technical analysis: On its way to multi-month-old support trendline

- EUR/GBP stays below 200-week SMA.
- Failure to cross the key SMA, amid bearish MACD, portrays bears’ strength.
- An upward sloping trendline since April 2017 becomes important to watch.
Having reversed from 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) multiple times off-late, the EUR/GBP pair seems all set to extend its downpour while taking rounds to 0.8612 ahead of the European open on Friday.
Also favoring sellers is the bearish signals by 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicators.
As a result, the pairs’ declines to an ascending support line since April 2017, at 0.8520 now, become more likely. However, recent low surrounding 0.8575 might offer intermediate support.
In a case prices keep trading southward past-0.8520, the yearly bottom close to 0.8470 will be on the Bears’ radar.
Meanwhile, pair’s ability to rise beyond the 200-week SMA level of 0.8655 can trigger fresh run-up towards 0.8730 and then to September month low near 0.8900.
EUR/GBP weekly chart
Trend: Further weakness likely
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8614
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.8617
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8713
|Daily SMA50
|0.8849
|Daily SMA100
|0.8946
|Daily SMA200
|0.8814
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.865
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8598
|Previous Weekly High
|0.868
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8576
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9022
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8575
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8617
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.863
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8593
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8569
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8541
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8645
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8673
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8697
