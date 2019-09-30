EUR/GBP technical analysis: Faces rejection near 0.8900 handle, 200-EMA/50% Fibo. confluence region

- Bulls failed to capitalize on the recent recovery move from multi-month lows.
- Weakness below 0.8800 mark will shift bias back in favour of bearish traders.
The EUR/GBP cross failed to capitalize on its recent bounce from near four-month lows and faced rejection near the 0.8900 handle - a confluence barrier comprising of 200-day EMA and 50% Fibo. level of the 0.8490-0.9324 strong bullish move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and have again started gaining negative traction on hourly charts, clearly pointing to the resumption of the recent sharp corrective slide from multi-year tops set on August 12.
However, any subsequent slide might continue to find some support near the 0.8800 round-figure mark (61.8% Fibo. level), which if broken decisively will further reinforce the bearish outlook and pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.
Below the mentioned handle, the cross is likely to accelerate the fall towards the 0.8730-25 intermediate support before eventually breaking through the 0.8700 handle towards testing its next major support near the 0.8680-75 horizontal zone.
On the flip side, the 0.8900-0.8910 region might continue to act as an immediate strong resistance, which if cleared might trigger a near-term short-covering move towards the 0.8960-70 area en-route the key 0.9000 psychological mark (38.2% Fibo. level).
EUR/GBP daily chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8865
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|0.8898
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8912
|Daily SMA50
|0.9037
|Daily SMA100
|0.8965
|Daily SMA200
|0.8835
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8906
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8842
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8906
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8803
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9326
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9016
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8881
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8867
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8858
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8819
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8796
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8922
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8984
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to fresh 2019 low as German inflation disappoints with 0.9%
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0900 at fresh 2019 lows. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.
GBP/USD rising after upbeat GDP and amid chaotic politics
GBP/USD is above 1.23, recovering. Final Q2 GDP was upgraded to 1.3% YoY, better than expected. PM Johnson is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct as the opposition meets to discuss the next steps.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle
Mixed trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and exerted some pressure. Subdued USD demand does little to impress bulls; stronger Chinese data helped limit the downside.
Gold holds weaker below $1500 mark, closer to monthly lows
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1490 region.
Forex Today: Trade uncertainty dominates markets, Boris Johnson in new trouble, China recovering
The market's mood has stabilized after a US official denied that the US will limit investor portfolio flows into China and the delisting of Chinese companies from US exchanges. However, the official has said it will not happen "for now."