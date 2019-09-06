EUR/GBP technical analysis: Eyes 100-day MA support after drop to six-week lows

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/GBP looks south with bear flag breakdown on the daily chart. 
  • The 100-day MA located at 0.8922 could come into play. 

EUR/GBP will likely test the 100-day moving average (MA) support of 0.8922 in the European session, having bolstered the bearish setup on the daily with a drop to a six-week low of 0.8942 on Thursday. 

As of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8953, representing 0.12% gains on the day. 

The pair fell 0.68% on Thursday, reinforcing the bearish view put forward by the bear flag breakdown confirmed on Wednesday. 

The 5- and 10-day MAs continue to trend south and the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print. 

All-in-all, the path of least resistance is to the downside. A close below the 100-day MA at 0.8922 would expose the next major support lined up at 0.8892 (July 25 low). 

On the higher side, a daily close above the 10-day MA at 0.9034 is needed to invalidate the bearish setup. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8953
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 0.8947
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9118
Daily SMA50 0.9068
Daily SMA100 0.8922
Daily SMA200 0.8843
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9032
Previous Daily Low 0.8945
Previous Weekly High 0.9124
Previous Weekly Low 0.9016
Previous Monthly High 0.9326
Previous Monthly Low 0.9016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8978
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8998
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8918
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8888
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8831
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9004
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9061
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9091

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

When is the German Industrial Production and how could it affect EUR/USD?

When is the German Industrial Production and how could it affect EUR/USD?

Germany's industrial production likely took a hit in July, according to lead indicators. A drop in the German Industrial Production will likely exacerbate recession fears, possibly triggering a sell-off in the common currency. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD logs three-day winning streak on Brexit-positive headlines ahead of US NFP

GBP/USD logs three-day winning streak on Brexit-positive headlines ahead of US NFP

With the receding chances of no-deal Brexit, the Pound stays firm around 1.2330 after witnessing three consecutive positive daily closings ahead of Friday’s UK session open. US NFP and the Brexit are in the spotlight.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY regains the 107 handle ahead of NFP

USD/JPY regains the 107 handle ahead of NFP

USD/JPY defends the bids above the 107 handle, having reversed the early dip to 106.90 levels, as the risk-on action in the Asian equities combined with firmer Treasury yields and S&P futures underpin. Focus on US NFP, Powell. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Sidelined in Asia amid rise in US yields

Gold: Sidelined in Asia amid rise in US yields

Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,520 in Asia, having dropped 2.14% on Thursday, the biggest single-day drop since Nov. 11, 2016. The benchmark yield is trading at 1.58%, representing a two basis point gain on the day.

Gold News

US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Against all odds

US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Against all odds

Non-farm payrolls are expected add 158,000 new workers in August after May’s gain of 164,000. The unemployment rate is predicted to be unchanged at 3.7%. August payrolls predicted to be at trend.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures