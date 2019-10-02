EUR/GBP technical analysis: Eyeing trendline falling from Aug. 12 highs

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/GBP looks set to challenge key falling trendline for the second day. 
  • A close above the trendline is needed to confirm an end of the sell-off from August's high of 0.9324. 

EUR/GBP is solidly bid at press time and looks set to challenge the trendline connecting Aug. 12 and Sept. 3 highs for the second consecutive day. 

The currency pair is currently trading at 0.8902, representing 0.20% gains on the day. 

The 5- and 10-day moving averages (MAs) are trending north, indicating a bullish bias and the MACD histogram is printing higher bars above the zero line – a sign of strengthening bullish momentum. 

Hence, the pair will likely test the falling trendline resistance, currently at 0.8925. The trendline resistance was put to test on Tuesday, but the bulls failed to force a close above the key hurdle. 

A daily close above the trendline resistance, if confirmed, would imply an end of the sell-off from Aug. 12’s high of 0.9324 and open the doors for a sustained rise to 0.90.

A strong rejection at the falling trendline may invite selling pressure, possibly leading to a drop to the 200-day moving average (MA), currently at 0.8831. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish above key trendline

Technical levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8902
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.8884
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8891
Daily SMA50 0.9033
Daily SMA100 0.8969
Daily SMA200 0.8834
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8937
Previous Daily Low 0.8846
Previous Weekly High 0.8906
Previous Weekly Low 0.8803
Previous Monthly High 0.915
Previous Monthly Low 0.8786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8902
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8881
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8841
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8798
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8751
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8932
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.898
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9023

 

 

