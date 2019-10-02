EUR/GBP technical analysis: Eyeing trendline falling from Aug. 12 highs

- EUR/GBP looks set to challenge key falling trendline for the second day.
- A close above the trendline is needed to confirm an end of the sell-off from August's high of 0.9324.
EUR/GBP is solidly bid at press time and looks set to challenge the trendline connecting Aug. 12 and Sept. 3 highs for the second consecutive day.
The currency pair is currently trading at 0.8902, representing 0.20% gains on the day.
The 5- and 10-day moving averages (MAs) are trending north, indicating a bullish bias and the MACD histogram is printing higher bars above the zero line – a sign of strengthening bullish momentum.
Hence, the pair will likely test the falling trendline resistance, currently at 0.8925. The trendline resistance was put to test on Tuesday, but the bulls failed to force a close above the key hurdle.
A daily close above the trendline resistance, if confirmed, would imply an end of the sell-off from Aug. 12’s high of 0.9324 and open the doors for a sustained rise to 0.90.
A strong rejection at the falling trendline may invite selling pressure, possibly leading to a drop to the 200-day moving average (MA), currently at 0.8831.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish above key trendline
Technical levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8902
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.8884
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8891
|Daily SMA50
|0.9033
|Daily SMA100
|0.8969
|Daily SMA200
|0.8834
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8937
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8846
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8906
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8803
|Previous Monthly High
|0.915
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8786
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8881
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8841
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8798
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8932
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.898
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9023
