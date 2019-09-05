EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro tumbles to its lowest since late July against Sterling

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP broke the key 0.9020 multi-week support level.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.8945 support.
 
 

EUR/GBP daily chart

 
The market has been retracing down sharply in August after peaking at the 0.9326 level. The EUR/GBP exchange rate broke a key multi-week support level at the 0.9020 price level.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

 
EUR/GBP is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Bears brought the exchange rate to new multi-week lows. They need to overcome 0.8945 support if they want to extend the bear trend towards 0.8928 and 0.8886, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

 
EUR/GBP is under bearish pressure below the main SMAs. Immediate resistances are seen at the 0.8959, 0.8979, 0.8994 and 0.9044 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.896
Today Daily Change -0.0047
Today Daily Change % -0.52
Today daily open 0.9007
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9131
Daily SMA50 0.9069
Daily SMA100 0.8919
Daily SMA200 0.8842
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9088
Previous Daily Low 0.9002
Previous Weekly High 0.9124
Previous Weekly Low 0.9016
Previous Monthly High 0.9326
Previous Monthly Low 0.9016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9035
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9055
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8977
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8947
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8892
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9063
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9118
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9148

 

 

