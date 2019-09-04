EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro threatening to break 0.9020 multi-week support against Sterling

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP is trading the weekly lows as bears are lurking for a potential move lower.
  • The key level to beat for sellers is the multi-week support at the 0.9020 level.
 
 

EUR/GBP daily chart

 
The market has been retracing down sharply in August after peaking at the 0.9326 level. EUR/GBP exchange rate is now hovering at weekly lows threatening to break a key multi-week support level at the 0.9020 level.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

 
EUR/GBP is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Bears need to break the 0.9020 support to potentially reach 0.8945 on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  
 
 
 
 

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

 
EUR/GBP is under pressure below its main SMAs. Immediate resistances are seen at 0.9050, 0.9067 and 0.9081, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9032
Today Daily Change -0.0048
Today Daily Change % -0.53
Today daily open 0.908
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9142
Daily SMA50 0.9068
Daily SMA100 0.8916
Daily SMA200 0.8842
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.915
Previous Daily Low 0.905
Previous Weekly High 0.9124
Previous Weekly Low 0.9016
Previous Monthly High 0.9326
Previous Monthly Low 0.9016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9088
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9111
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9036
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8993
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8937
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9136
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9193
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9236

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds on to intraday gains

EUR/USD holds on to intraday gains

The EUR/USD pair holds around 1.1030 following comments from different Fed officials, doing no favor to the dollar as a dovish stance prevailed. EUR gains moderated by Lagarde’s words, indicating the monetary policy will remain “highly accommodative.”

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds just below 1.2200 ahead of Brexit updates

GBP/USD holds just below 1.2200 ahead of Brexit updates

Hopes that MPs will be able to block a no-deal Brexit are keeping the Sterling up, although the market is waiting for the next round of Parliament’s discussions before extending their bullish bets.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: consolidation continues

USD/JPY: consolidation continues

Japan’s Services PMI improved to 53.3 in August, missed the market’s expectations. The dollar remains pressured by the poor ISM Manufacturing PMI released Tuesday. USD/JPY at neutral ground, although long-term bearish perspective still valid.

USD/JPY News

Gold flirting with daily lows, below $1540 level

Gold flirting with daily lows, below $1540 level

Gold edged lower through the mid-European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1535 region.

Gold News

Cryptos remain bullish ahead of imminent SolidX, VanEck ETF launch

Cryptos remain bullish ahead of imminent SolidX, VanEck ETF launch

Cryptocurrencies have consolidated their gains ahead of Thursday's ETF launch. The technical picture remains bullish for digital coins. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  