EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro skyrocketing against Pound, flirting with 0.9300 near 2-year highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Pond weakness is triggering a robust bullish reaction on the EUR/GBP currency pair. 
  • The level to beat for bulls are seen at the 0.9293 level, followed by 0.9313 and 0.9371 resistances.
 

EUR/GBP weekly chart

 
EUR/GBP reached a new 2019 high this Friday as the bulls hit 0.9317 on an intraday basis. The market almost reached the August 29, 2017 high at the 0.9307 level. 
 

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

 
 
 
EUR/GBP is trading above its main SMAs as the buyers are in control. Their objective is to break above 0.9293 to reach 0.9313 and 0.9371 on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
 

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/GBP is trading in a strong bull trend above its main SMAs. Pullbacks down could find potential supports at 0.9245 and the 0.9230 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9276
Today Daily Change 0.0064
Today Daily Change % 0.69
Today daily open 0.9212
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9067
Daily SMA50 0.8983
Daily SMA100 0.8818
Daily SMA200 0.8812
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9266
Previous Daily Low 0.9204
Previous Weekly High 0.9192
Previous Weekly Low 0.8984
Previous Monthly High 0.9192
Previous Monthly Low 0.8892
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9228
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9243
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9189
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9165
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9126
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9251
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.929
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9314

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

