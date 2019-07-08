EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro sidelined against Pound below the 0.9000 handle

EUR vs. GBP exchange rate bull trend remains intact.

The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9000 handle followed by 0.9030.

EUR/GBP daily chart



EUR/GBP is trading in a bull leg above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is trying to break above the 0.9000 handle.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart



The market is in a bull trend above the main SMAs. There is a strong resistance at 0.9000 that buyers need to overcome. Further up, the next level of resistance is seen at 0.9030, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart



The market has been trading in a tight range in the last three days. For the moment 0.8956 is acting as support, however if broken to the downside 0.8925, 0.8890 and 0.8857 can be on the bears radar according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels