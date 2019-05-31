EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro pops to 4.5 month high against Sterling

EUR/GBP daily

EUR/GBP broke to a 4.5-month high at 0.8875 but is retracing most of the gains made earlier in the day. 

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart


EUR/GBP is trading in a bullish channel above its main SMAs suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term.

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

Bulls should keep the market above 0.8842 and then break above 0.8875 in order to keep the bull trend intact. On the flip side, a break below 0.8820 can lead to a drop to 0.8780.  


Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.884
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 0.8828
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8718
Daily SMA50 0.8652
Daily SMA100 0.8674
Daily SMA200 0.8788
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8842
Previous Daily Low 0.8806
Previous Weekly High 0.8852
Previous Weekly Low 0.8724
Previous Monthly High 0.8685
Previous Monthly Low 0.8502
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8829
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.882
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8809
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8789
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8772
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8845
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8862
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8882

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss

EUR/USD is leaping towards 1.1200 as US yields indicate substantial rate cuts. Yields are down due to the intensifying trade wars with China, Europe, and now also Mexico.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off

GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off

GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.2600, up from a four-month low of 1.2558. US yields are falling and projecting rate cuts as trade wars intensify on all fronts. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies

USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies

Escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on the sentiment. 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 3% on Friday. US Dollar Index retreats to 98 area ahead of inflation data.

USD/JPY News

The limits of Yuan devaluation

The limits of Yuan devaluation

In the trade war between China and the United States Beijing supposedly has a weapon, that if not quite unknown, is unique and unanswerable by Washington. It is the Chinese currency, the Yuan.

Read more

Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark

Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark

Gold held on to its strong gains through the early North-American session, with bulls now awaiting a follow-through move beyond the key $1300 psychological mark.

Gold News

