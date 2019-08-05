EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro on fire against Sterling, hits a new 2019 high

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP bull trend is intact as the market is printing new 2019 highs.
  • The levels to beat for buyers are the 0.9228, 0.9245 and 0.9311 levels.
 
 

EUR/GBP daily chart

 
 
 
EUR/GBP reached a new 2019 high this Monday as the bulls hit 0.9228 on an intraday basis. 
 

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

 
 
 
EUR/GBP is trading above its main SMAs as the buyers are in control. Their objective is to break above 0.9228 to reach 0.9245 and 0.9311 on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
 

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/GBP is trading in a strong bull trend above its main SMAs. Pullbacks down could find potential supports at 0.9192, 0.9167, 0.9144 and the 0.9124 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9213
Today Daily Change 0.0079
Today Daily Change % 0.86
Today daily open 0.9134
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9021
Daily SMA50 0.8952
Daily SMA100 0.8793
Daily SMA200 0.8805
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9172
Previous Daily Low 0.9125
Previous Weekly High 0.9192
Previous Weekly Low 0.8984
Previous Monthly High 0.9192
Previous Monthly Low 0.8892
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9154
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9143
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9115
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9097
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9069
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9162
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.919
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9208

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD settles around 1.1200 as dollar fell on escalating trade war

EUR/USD settles around 1.1200 as dollar fell on escalating trade war

China let the Yuan devalue to its lowest in over a decade, sending the greenback down against all major rivals and at the same time, spurring risk aversion. EUR/USD added roughly 200 pips after hitting last week a multi-year low.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD upward potential limited by Brexit woes

GBP/USD upward potential limited by Brexit woes

Despite dollar’s sell-off, the Pound was unable to attract investors amid prevalent concerns about a hard-Brexit. GBP/USD stabilizes at around 1.2150.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: yen runs on risk aversion

USD/JPY: yen runs on risk aversion

The USD/JPY pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to rebound around 30-pips from fresh multi-month lows set earlier this Monday. US-China trade war fears continued to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.

USD/JPY News

Gold carving out bullish case for 127.2% Fibo target up at $1,560

Gold carving out bullish case for 127.2% Fibo target up at $1,560

Gold has been in demand and extended its Friday's rally, moving to a high of $1,469.70 following heightened tensions n the global stage between the US and China taking the spotlight away from the Federal Reserve for the time being.

Gold News

RBA Preview: AUD/USD may fall even if rates remain unchanged – Three scenarios

RBA Preview: AUD/USD may fall even if rates remain unchanged – Three scenarios

When the US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates – others follow. However, in the Reserve Bank of Australia's case – it has already slashed rates twice. The RBA is set to leave the Cash Rate unchanged at 1% and pause after two consecutive reductions. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  