EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro off monthly lows, trading above the 0.8600 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP remains under bearish pressure hovering near levels not seen since May 2019. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.8575 support. 
 

EUR/GBP daily chart

 
 
EUR/GBP, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). In the last weeks of trading, the optimism of a Brexit deal drove the market below the 0.8600 handle. 

EUR/GBP four-hour chart

 
 
EUR/GBP is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. A daily close below the 0.8575 support can potentially lead to the 0.8500 handle on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/GBP is challenging the 200 SMA, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Resistances can be seen at the 0.8625 and 0.8650 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8624
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 0.8604
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.881
Daily SMA50 0.8933
Daily SMA100 0.8967
Daily SMA200 0.882
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8661
Previous Daily Low 0.8578
Previous Weekly High 0.8814
Previous Weekly Low 0.8575
Previous Monthly High 0.915
Previous Monthly Low 0.8786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8609
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8629
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8568
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8531
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8484
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8651
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8698
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8735

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

