EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro keeps going against the Pound

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP bull trend remains intact as the market challenges 0.8975 swing high.
  • The 0.9000 figure is the next main target to the upside. 

EUR/GBP daily chart

EUR/GBP is trading in a bull leg above the main simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is trying to break above 0.8975 swing high.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

The bull trend remains intact as the market trades above its main SMAs. 

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

Bulls want to break above 0.8975 resistance in order to resume the uptrend. If the buyers overcome this hurdle the next target to the upside can be seen at the 0.9000 figure. Support is at 0.8940 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8968
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.896
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8899
Daily SMA50 0.877
Daily SMA100 0.8698
Daily SMA200 0.8783
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8978
Previous Daily Low 0.8941
Previous Weekly High 0.8976
Previous Weekly Low 0.8872
Previous Monthly High 0.8876
Previous Monthly Low 0.8489
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8964
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8955
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8941
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8923
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8905
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8978
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8996
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9014

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

