EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro keeps going against the Pound

EUR/GBP bull trend remains intact as the market challenges 0.8975 swing high.

The 0.9000 figure is the next main target to the upside.

EUR/GBP daily chart

EUR/GBP is trading in a bull leg above the main simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is trying to break above 0.8975 swing high.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

The bull trend remains intact as the market trades above its main SMAs.

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

Bulls want to break above 0.8975 resistance in order to resume the uptrend. If the buyers overcome this hurdle the next target to the upside can be seen at the 0.9000 figure. Support is at 0.8940 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels