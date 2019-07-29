EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro hits a new 2019 high against Sterling as no-deal Brexit looms

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP is up more than 130 pips this Monday as UK's PM Boris Johnson gets ready for a no-deal Brexit.
  • The levels to beat for buyers are the 0.9121, 0.9149 and 0.9197.
 
 

EUR/GBP daily chart

 
 
 
EUR/GBP is on the rise as the market reached a new 2019 high. UK’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is setting the stage for a no-deal Brexit, sending GBP down across the board. 
 

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

 
 
 
The market is trading up sharply above its main simple moving averages. The bulls are in control as they likely intend to drive the market towards 0.9121, 0.9149 and 0.9197 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

 
 
 
EUR/GBP is firmly up. Pullbacks could find potential supports at 0.9097, 0.9078 or 0.9031, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9118
Today Daily Change 0.0132
Today Daily Change % 1.47
Today daily open 0.8986
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8976
Daily SMA50 0.8918
Daily SMA100 0.8764
Daily SMA200 0.8798
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.899
Previous Daily Low 0.8912
Previous Weekly High 0.9006
Previous Weekly Low 0.8892
Previous Monthly High 0.8994
Previous Monthly Low 0.8824
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.896
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8942
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8935
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8885
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8858
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9013
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.904
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.909

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

