EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro consolidating weekly gains above 0.8956 support

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR vs. GBP exchange rate bull trend is for now intact.
  • The level to beat for bulls is 0.8995 followed by 0.9036.

EUR/GBP daily chart

EUR/GBP is trading in a bull leg above the main simple moving averages (SMAs). In the last two weeks, the market has tried to break above the 0.9000 handle.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

The market is trading in a bull trend above its main SMAs. There is strong resistance at 0.8995 that needs to be overcome by bulls. If broken the next level of resistance is seen at 0.9036, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

The market is trading inside Wednesday’s range below the 50 and 100 SMAs. 0.8956 can offer some support however if broken to the downside 0.8928 can be next, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8966
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.897
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8874
Daily SMA50 0.8746
Daily SMA100 0.8691
Daily SMA200 0.8782
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8992
Previous Daily Low 0.895
Previous Weekly High 0.8994
Previous Weekly Low 0.8916
Previous Monthly High 0.8994
Previous Monthly Low 0.8824
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8976
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8966
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8949
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8928
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8906
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8991
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9013
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9034

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations

EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations

EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January

GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January

GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a robust increase of 224K positions in June, better than expected. It is at the lowest since January when it hit 1.2445.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print

USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print

The US economy added 224K jobs in June; unemployment rate ticks higher to 3.7%. Stable wage growth data remained supportive of the pair’s intraday up-move. A slight deterioration in risk sentiment/Fed rate cut bets might cap any strong gains.

USD/JPY News

Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data

Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data

The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and dropped below the critical $1400 mark. As of writing, the troy ounce of the precious metal was down 1.4%, or nearly $20, on the day at near $1395.

Gold News

NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off

NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off

The US economy has gained 224K positions in June, much better than expected. Despite a minor miss in wages, the Federal Reserve has reasons to be cheerful. The greenback may extend its gains as the odds of an easing cycle diminishes. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location