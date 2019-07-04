EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro consolidating weekly gains above 0.8956 support

EUR vs. GBP exchange rate bull trend is for now intact.

The level to beat for bulls is 0.8995 followed by 0.9036.

EUR/GBP daily chart

EUR/GBP is trading in a bull leg above the main simple moving averages (SMAs). In the last two weeks, the market has tried to break above the 0.9000 handle.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

The market is trading in a bull trend above its main SMAs. There is strong resistance at 0.8995 that needs to be overcome by bulls. If broken the next level of resistance is seen at 0.9036, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

The market is trading inside Wednesday’s range below the 50 and 100 SMAs. 0.8956 can offer some support however if broken to the downside 0.8928 can be next, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels