EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro challenging the 0.9000 figure against Pound

  • Euro/Pound bull trend remains intact as bulls attack the 0.9000 handle.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 0.9000 figure followed by 0.9030.

 

EUR/GBP daily chart

 

EUR/GBP is trading in a bull leg above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). Buetrs are trying to break above the 0.9000 handle.

 

 

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

 

The market is in a bull trend above the main SMAs. Bulls attacked the 0.9000 resistance but the market is currently unable to pierce above the resistance. If bulls break 0.9000, the next level of resistance is seen at 0.9030, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

 

 

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

 

EUR/GBP is retreating from the daily highs. Support can be found near 0.8967 and 0.8955 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8986
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 0.8962
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8935
Daily SMA50 0.8819
Daily SMA100 0.8713
Daily SMA200 0.8785
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8977
Previous Daily Low 0.8954
Previous Weekly High 0.8992
Previous Weekly Low 0.892
Previous Monthly High 0.8994
Previous Monthly Low 0.8824
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8968
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8962
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8951
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8941
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8928
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8975
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8988
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8998

 

 

