EUR/GBP technical analysis: Corrective slide from near 2-year high tests ascending trend-line support

- After an initial uptick to near two-week tops - around mid-0.9200s, the EUR/GBP cross witnessed some profit-taking slide and has now corrected to a short-term ascending trend-line support.
- The mentioned trend-line nears a confluence region - 23.6% Fibo. level of the 0.8892-0.9252 recent upsurge and 100-hour EMA, and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have already drifted into negative territory and have been losing positive momentum on the 4-hourly chart, supporting prospects for an extension of the corrective slide. However, oscillators on the daily chart are still holding comfortably in the bullish territory and warrant some caution for aggressive traders.
Hence, it remains prudent to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned confluence support before traders start positioning for any further near-term profit-taking slide towards the 0.9130 intermediate support en-route 38.2% Fibo. level - around the 0.9110-0.9100 congestion zone, and last Thursday's swing lows - near the 0.9080 region.
On the flip side, the 0.9220-25 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong resistance, above which the cross seems all set to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the 0.9300 round figure mark - multi-year tops set in August 2017, with some intermediate resistance near the 0.9240-50 region.
EUR/GBP 1-hourly chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1183
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.1203
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1186
|Daily SMA50
|1.1236
|Daily SMA100
|1.1233
|Daily SMA200
|1.1301
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1214
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1104
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1164
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1027
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1172
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1146
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1134
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1025
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1243
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1283
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1352
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers 1.1200 as fear prevails
The modest optimism that surged during Asian trading hours fades in the American session, as the song around the trade war and global economic growth remains the same. German data surprised to the upside, lending additional support to the EUR.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit, trade concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, up on the day, despite no-deal Brexit concerns. EU diplomats now see a hard exit as the most likely scenario. Trade tensions persist but markets are calmer.
USD/JPY: correction complete, retreating from critical Fibonacci resistance
PBoC set the Yuan’s fixing at 6.9683 per dollar, slightly above yesterday’s low. Data-light day to maintain sentiment in the driver’s seat. USD/JPY bearish case firm in place after retreating sharply from the 107.00 region.
Gold: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders
Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their positive bias and further reinforce the constructive set-up, albeit overbought conditions on hourly charts seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets.
PBOC limits yuan weakness, Brexit, Oil, Gold, German Recession
Markets are relieved with the PBOC’s decision to weaken the yuan at a slower pace, a sign that we might not just yet see the peak escalation in the US-China trade war.