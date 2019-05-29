EUR/GBP technical analysis: Consolidates recent gains, holds above 200-DMA/50% Fib. confluence region

• The EUR/GBP cross extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a narrow trading band, above the 0.8800 handle.
• Overbought conditions on the daily chart, especially after the recent upsurge of over 350-pips held investors from placing any fresh bullish bets.
The fact that the cross has managed to hold its neck above an important confluence resistance break-point - comprising of the very important 200-day SMA and 50% Fibo. level of the 0.9119-0.8472 downfall, support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
Sustained move beyond 61.8% Fibo. level resistance, around the 0.8870 region, will add credence to the near-term constructive outlook and set the stage for a move beyond the 0.8900 handle towards testing the next hurdle near the 0.8925-30 supply zone.
Alternatively, a pullback below the mentioned confluence support might prompt some long-unwinding trade, albeit any subsequent slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity and thus, help limit further downside near the 0.8715-10 support area (38.2% Fibo. level).
EUR/GBP daily chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8822
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.882
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8694
|Daily SMA50
|0.8646
|Daily SMA100
|0.8678
|Daily SMA200
|0.879
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8842
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8806
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8852
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8724
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8685
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8502
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.882
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8828
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8803
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8786
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8766
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.884
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.886
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8877
