EUR/GBP technical analysis: Consolidates recent gains, holds above 200-DMA/50% Fib. confluence region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  The EUR/GBP cross extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a narrow trading band, above the 0.8800 handle.

   •  Overbought conditions on the daily chart, especially after the recent upsurge of over 350-pips held investors from placing any fresh bullish bets.

The fact that the cross has managed to hold its neck above an important confluence resistance break-point - comprising of the very important 200-day SMA and 50% Fibo. level of the 0.9119-0.8472 downfall, support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.

Sustained move beyond 61.8% Fibo. level resistance, around the 0.8870 region, will add credence to the near-term constructive outlook and set the stage for a move beyond the 0.8900 handle towards testing the next hurdle near the 0.8925-30 supply zone.

Alternatively, a pullback below the mentioned confluence support might prompt some long-unwinding trade, albeit any subsequent slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity and thus, help limit further downside near the 0.8715-10 support area (38.2% Fibo. level).

EUR/GBP daily chart

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8822
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 0.882
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8694
Daily SMA50 0.8646
Daily SMA100 0.8678
Daily SMA200 0.879
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8842
Previous Daily Low 0.8806
Previous Weekly High 0.8852
Previous Weekly Low 0.8724
Previous Monthly High 0.8685
Previous Monthly Low 0.8502
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.882
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8828
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8803
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8786
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8766
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.884
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.886
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8877

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends falls on ECB caution, trade tensions

EUR/USD extends falls on ECB caution, trade tensions

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, down on the day. ECB's Rehn said the first rise in interest rates may be further away. Tensions between the US and China persist.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty

GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: risk sentiment keeps deteriorating, yen takes advantage

USD/JPY: risk sentiment keeps deteriorating, yen takes advantage

Wall Street plummeted Tuesday after a failed attempt to run. A scarce macroeconomic calendar keeping sentiment as the main market mover.

USD/JPY News

Gold rallies to session tops, around $1285 level amid reviving safe-haven demand

Gold rallies to session tops, around $1285 level amid reviving safe-haven demand

Fears of a further escalation in the US-China trade tensions underpin safe-haven demand. The ongoing slump in the US bond yields remained supportive of the positive momentum. Bullish traders seemed rather unaffected by a mildly positive tone surrounding the USD. 

Gold News

Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction

Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction

Trading the Canadian dollar has not been easy of late as the data provided substantial surprises in both directions -- triggering significant volatility but no clear direction. The BOC's upcoming decision may finally set a course for the loonie.  

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location