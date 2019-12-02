EUR/GBP Technical Analysis: Buyers and sellers jostle inside immediate triangle

- EUR/GBP seesaws inside a three-day-old symmetrical triangle.
- One weeklong falling trend line adds to the resistance while May month low offers additional support.
While taking rounds to 0.8530 ahead of Monday’s European session, the EUR/GBP pair maintains a three-day-old symmetrical triangle formation.
The pair now seems to be clubbed between 0.8520 and 0.8540 with another descending trend line since November 22, near 0.8565, providing extra resistance.
Alternatively, pair’s downside below 0.8520 can aim for the last week's low near 0.8500 while lows marked in May and March months, around 0.8490 and 0.8470 respectively, could keep bears happy afterward.
It’s worth mentioning that September 20 low near 0.8785 becomes the key resistance for buyers to watch if all prices manage to cross 0.8565.
EUR/GBP hourly chart
Trend: Sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8532
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|0.8518
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8572
|Daily SMA50
|0.8683
|Daily SMA100
|0.8867
|Daily SMA200
|0.8796
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8544
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8514
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8592
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8499
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8499
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8526
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8532
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8507
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8496
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8478
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8536
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8554
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8565
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
