EUR/GBP Technical Analysis: Buyers and sellers jostle inside immediate triangle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP seesaws inside a three-day-old symmetrical triangle.
  • One weeklong falling trend line adds to the resistance while May month low offers additional support.

While taking rounds to 0.8530 ahead of Monday’s European session, the EUR/GBP pair maintains a three-day-old symmetrical triangle formation.

The pair now seems to be clubbed between 0.8520 and 0.8540 with another descending trend line since November 22, near 0.8565, providing extra resistance.

Alternatively, pair’s downside below 0.8520 can aim for the last week's low near 0.8500 while lows marked in May and March months, around 0.8490 and 0.8470 respectively, could keep bears happy afterward.

It’s worth mentioning that September 20 low near 0.8785 becomes the key resistance for buyers to watch if all prices manage to cross 0.8565.

EUR/GBP hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8532
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.16%
Today daily open 0.8518
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8572
Daily SMA50 0.8683
Daily SMA100 0.8867
Daily SMA200 0.8796
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8544
Previous Daily Low 0.8514
Previous Weekly High 0.8592
Previous Weekly Low 0.8499
Previous Monthly High 0.8659
Previous Monthly Low 0.8499
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8526
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8532
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8507
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8496
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8478
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8536
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8554
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8565

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Black Friday Discounts 2019!

Black Friday Discounts 2019!

Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.

Get a discount

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.10 ahead of Largarde, US data

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.10 ahead of Largarde, US data

EUR/USD is not impressed by the upbeat China factory data and is flashing red ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde's testimony before the European parliament. Further, an above-50 US ISM Manufacturing PMI could yield a big drop in EUR/USD.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pays little heed to UK politics ahead of Manufacturing PMI

GBP/USD pays little heed to UK politics ahead of Manufacturing PMI

The GBP/USD pair looks for fresh direction as it trades just ahead of 1.2900 while heading into the London open on Monday. That said, the pair seems to pay little attention to the political plays surrounding the UK election ahead of the key Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY consolidates near half-yearly tops, focus on US data

USD/JPY consolidates near half-yearly tops, focus on US data

USD/JPY consolidates near fresh six-month highs of 109.72 heading towards the European open. The bulls cheer the gains in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields amid a positive surprise in the Chinese PMI data. 

USD/JPY News

US Manufacturing PMI: October’s promise looking for confirmation

US Manufacturing PMI: October’s promise looking for confirmation

The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 49.4 in November from 48.3 in October and 47.8 in September.  The prices paid index is predicted to rise to  49.9 from 45.5.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures