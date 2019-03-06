EUR/GBP technical analysis: Buyers again aim for 61.8% Fibo. amid overbought RSI

- Overbought RSI can again question optimists around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- 200-day SMA offers strong downside support.
Despite failing to clear 61.8% Fibonacci retracement during late-Friday, EUR/GBP again aims to conquer the upside barrier as it trades near 0.8840 while heading into the European open on Monday.
Should prices clear 0.8875 resistance comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January – March downturn, December 25 bottom around 0.8900 becomes the key for buyers.
Additionally, pair’s ability to cross 0.8900 enables it to challenge 0.8945/50 and mid-January highs surrounding 0.9000 mark.
Meanwhile, 50% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.8800 and 0.8785 figure encompassing 200-day simple moving average (SMA) can entertain sellers during the pullback.
However, 0.8720 and 100-day SMA level of 0.8672 might trigger the pair’s U-turn past-0.8785.
It’s worth noting down that 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is near the overbought area indicating brighter chances of a price pullback.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
-
- R3 0.8932
- R2 0.8904
- R1 0.8876
- PP 0.8848
-
- S1 0.882
- S2 0.8791
- S3 0.8763
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks north with US-DE yield 10-year spread hitting 14-month low
The narrowing US-German yield differentials will likely keep EUR/USD better bid on the first trading day of the week. EUR/USD may come under pressure if the Eurozone and German PMI number are revised lower.
GBP/USD extends recent recovery ahead of manufacturing PMI, US Pres. Trump’s UK visit
While trade tensions and sluggish data were already taking a toll on the US Dollar (USD), growing doubts on the US economic strength recently favored the greenback bears.
USD/JPY hits 4.5-month lows, eyes a break below 108.00
USD/JPY came under fresh selling pressure in the Asian trades and hit 4.5-month lows just ahead of the 108 handle, in the wake of bearish technical set up, escalating trade war and increased odds of a Fed rate cut by end-2019.
Gold tops 10-week high amid risk aversion wave, greenback weakness
With the recent political events pushing traders towards risk safety, Gold prices are on the bids near a 10-week high of $1312.60 during early Monday. Rising speculations of the Fed rate cut offer additional strength to Gold.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected
Markets are convinced that the Reserve Bank of Australia will initiate its first rate cutting cycle on Tuesday reducing the cash rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%.