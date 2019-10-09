EUR/GBP technical analysis: Bulls challenge 100-DMA, await a sustained move beyond 0.90 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • On bids for the fourth consecutive session amid renewed Brexit pessimism.
  • Sustained move beyond 0.9000 mark needed to confirm additional gains.

The EUR/GBP cross built on its recent bounce from levels just below the very important 200-day SMA, or four-month lows, and traded with a mild positive bias for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday.
 
The positive momentum lifted the pair to one-month tops on Tuesday, though bulls struggled to extend the momentum further beyond 100-day SMA and witnessed some support near the key 0.9000 psychological mark.
 
The mentioned handle nears a resistance marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.8489-0.9327 strong positive move, which if cleared might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders amid persistent Brexit uncertainties.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and have also eased from overbought conditions on hourly charts, supporting prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
 
However, traders are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for a move beyond the 0.9030-35 intermediate resistance towards testing the next major hurdle near the 0.9085-90 region.
 
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find some support near the 0.8930 region ahead of 50% Fibo. level near the 0.8900 handle, which if broken might negate any near-term positive bias and trigger a fresh leg of a move lower.
 
Below the said support, the cross is likely to accelerate the fall further towards mid-0.8800s before eventually sliding back towards testing sub-0.8800 level, nearing 61.8% Fibo. level. 

EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8975
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 0.8966
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.888
Daily SMA50 0.9021
Daily SMA100 0.8977
Daily SMA200 0.8832
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9
Previous Daily Low 0.892
Previous Weekly High 0.8938
Previous Weekly Low 0.8832
Previous Monthly High 0.915
Previous Monthly Low 0.8786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.897
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8951
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8924
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8882
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8844
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9004
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9042
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9084

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

