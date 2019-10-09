EUR/GBP technical analysis: Bulls challenge 100-DMA, await a sustained move beyond 0.90 handle

- On bids for the fourth consecutive session amid renewed Brexit pessimism.
- Sustained move beyond 0.9000 mark needed to confirm additional gains.
The EUR/GBP cross built on its recent bounce from levels just below the very important 200-day SMA, or four-month lows, and traded with a mild positive bias for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday.
The positive momentum lifted the pair to one-month tops on Tuesday, though bulls struggled to extend the momentum further beyond 100-day SMA and witnessed some support near the key 0.9000 psychological mark.
The mentioned handle nears a resistance marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.8489-0.9327 strong positive move, which if cleared might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders amid persistent Brexit uncertainties.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and have also eased from overbought conditions on hourly charts, supporting prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
However, traders are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for a move beyond the 0.9030-35 intermediate resistance towards testing the next major hurdle near the 0.9085-90 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find some support near the 0.8930 region ahead of 50% Fibo. level near the 0.8900 handle, which if broken might negate any near-term positive bias and trigger a fresh leg of a move lower.
Below the said support, the cross is likely to accelerate the fall further towards mid-0.8800s before eventually sliding back towards testing sub-0.8800 level, nearing 61.8% Fibo. level.
EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8975
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.8966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.888
|Daily SMA50
|0.9021
|Daily SMA100
|0.8977
|Daily SMA200
|0.8832
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9
|Previous Daily Low
|0.892
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8938
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8832
|Previous Monthly High
|0.915
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8786
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.897
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8951
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8924
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8882
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8844
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9004
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9042
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9084
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at three-day lows around 1.0950
The EUR/USD pair is trading at its lowest for this week, with the greenback recovering ground amid a better perception of risk, weak data elsewhere.
GBP/USD dips below 1.22 on growing Brexit pessimism
GBP/USD is falling below 1.22 as British sources see Brexit talks collapsing this week, blaming Ireland for refusing to talk. According to 10 Downing Street, Merkel's new position in a call with Johnson has made a deal "impossible."
USD/JPY: Flatlined in Asia amid trade war fears
The USD/JPY pair is lacking a clear directional bias amid escalating trade tensions and risk aversion in the equity markets. The USD/JPY pair is currently trading just above 107.00, representing marginal losses on the day, having faced rejection at 107.30 in the overnight trade.
Gold technical analysis: Bulls committed to protecting $1500 the figure
The 21-day moving average has been crossed but the bulls need a close above 1520 to open prospects for the 1535 resistance.
Bitcoin poses the doubts that the Ethereum clears
Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and confirms the bullish momentum. Pessimistic headlines appear on Bitcoin serves as a classic contrarian indicator. XRP has a chance to return to its glory days.