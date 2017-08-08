EUR/GBP targets 0.91 in 1-3 month – Danske Bank

EUR/GBP targets 0.91 in 1-3 month – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
In view of Christin Tuxen, Chief Analyst at Danske Bank, the European cross is expected to reach the 0.91 area in the near term.
Key Quotes
“In the majors we have seen EUR/GBP continue to edge higher on the back of last week’s Bank of England meeting”.
“Over the coming 1-3 months, we expect EUR/GBP to move higher still on the back of a strong EUR, political uncertainty and BoE repricing. We expect the cross to trade within the 0.90-0.92 trading range and forecast it at 0.91 in 1M and 3M”.
