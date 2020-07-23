EUR/GBP taking on the highs as GBP outlook troubled

- EUR/GBP bulls in charge, taking on supply territories with robustness.
- GBP outlook is not favourable for deeper corrections in the cross.
EUR/GBP is back to test the day's highs and an area of supply which has capped July rallies. At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.9110 between a range of 0.9075 and 0.9124.
A reappearance of Brexit concerns has weighed on the pound this month to date and the euro has been given a boost on the agreed rescue package for the eurozone.
After one of the longest summits in EU history, a five-day marathon, a €750 billion package to fund Europe’s recovery from COVID-19 was finally agreed.
The deal is part of a EUR1.8 trillion seven-year budget. It will include both loans and grants to member states.
However, the markets have given a huge sigh of relief, not only for there being a plausible expectation that the deal is sufficient to combat the impact for at least the first wave of the virus but also, the agreement ha managed to see improved coordination of EU officials.
The deal marks a new step in sharing the financial burden, with countries agreeing to issue bonds together to fund the relief efforts.
The fractures between member states had cast a dark cloud over the feasibility of the European Union which had been weighing on the outlook for the future of the euro and whether it could even survive.
The pound bid on the back of dollar weakness
Meanwhile, the pound has managed to score a bid on the back of dollar weakness (and lower real US yield prospects). However, rallies may not be sustainable, or at least not as rigid as compared to that of the euro's.
Hopes of a Brexit deal with the UK are wearing thin, which tends to pressure the pound more than the euro.
Prospects of any positive traction for these summer months is unlikely and a high degree of uncertainty prevails.
In addition, the following all go towards a negative outlook for the pound:
- Increased tensions with China,
- Continued criticism of its handling of the COVID-19 crisis,
- Increased talk of another push potential push by Scotland towards independence,
- Lingering fears of negative interest rates,
- A near term trade deal with the US fading away over the horizon.
At this juncture, the only real hope bulls have lies with the recent pessimism over the US dollar and economic recovery.
The virus spread of the virus in the US and a deteriorating demand bias in the offshore EUR/USD market, for now at least, could help to support cable, but not nessasrily EUR/GBP.
EUR/GBP levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.911
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|0.9086
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9041
|Daily SMA50
|0.8991
|Daily SMA100
|0.8921
|Daily SMA200
|0.8718
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9137
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9052
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9135
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8946
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8864
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9104
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9084
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9046
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9006
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8961
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9131
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9177
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9216
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY trades close to the monthly lows near 106.50, as the risk-off market profile boosts the safe-haven demand for the yen. Rising coronavirus cases, US-China flare-up and faltering US economic recovery spook investors in Asia.
Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17
Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its five-day upsurge, entering a phase of consolidation before the next leg higher. The buyers have the life-time at $1921.17 on their radar but a break above the 1900 level is critical for the further upside.
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative
AUD/USD fades the bounce to 0.7125, tracking the moves in the S&P 500 futures amid risk-aversion. The spot is weighed down by the escalating US-China tensions and negative action in the Asian equities.
WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle
WTI ekes out moderate gains as dollar slips to 22-month lows. A weak dollar makes commodities like oil look cheaper and spurs buying. WTI may have a tough time rising all the way to Thursday's high of $42.36 due to escalating US-China tensions.
Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?
Euro is single handedly the best performing currency right now. Its gone from 1.12 to 1.16 over the past month and today’s rally marks 9 out of 10 days of gains for EUR/USD. We’ve talked at length this week about why investors are falling hard for the euro.