EUR/GBP takes support of 5-DMA ahead of the BOE event

EUR/GBP takes support of 5-DMA ahead of the BOE eventBy Omkar Godbole
EUR/GBP wobbled in Asia, but was supported by the 5-DMA level of 0.8954 ahead of the Bank of England [BoE] rate decision, quarterly inflation report release and Carney’s press conference.
BOE to keep rates unchanged
Economists expect the central bank to hold rates unchanged, but keep the rate hike talk alive and thus avoid further rise in the imported inflation. GBP pairs will take cues from the vote count. 5-3 vote split will be a hawkish surprise and yield a sell-off in the EUR/GBP pair.
EUR/GBP could spike if the BOE votes 6-2 and Carney talks down the urge to unwind the post Brexit referendum stimulus.
EUR/GBP Technical Levels
The cross currently trades around 0.8960 levels. A break above 0.90 [psychological levels] would open up upside towards 0.9060 [expanding channel hurdle] and 0.91 [zero levels]. On the other hand, a breakdown of support at 0.8922 [Aug 1 low] could yield a sell-off to 0.8891 [July 27 low] and 0.8860 [June 9 high].
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Low
|1H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|4H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1D
|Slightly Bullish
|Overbought
|Expanding
|1W
|Bearish
|Overbought
|High
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.