EUR/GBP surrenders intraday gains, slides back to 0.9000 mark

- EUR/GBP gained some traction on Monday in reaction to fresh COVID-19 lockdown in the UK.
- The euro bulls refrained from placing aggressive bets on the back of dovish ECB expectations.
The EUR/GBP cross surrendered a major part of its early gains to mid-0.9000s and now seemed to head back towards the lower end of its daily trading range.
The cross built on its bullish gap opening on the first day of a new week and reversed the previous session's negative move to levels below the key 0.9000 psychological mark – the lowest since September 8. The downfall was exclusively sponsored by the British pound's relative underperformance against its European counterpart, led by the imposition of fresh COVID-19 restrictions in the UK.
Britain's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a lockdown until December 2 to curb the alarming pace of the rise in new coronavirus cases. Adding to this, a senior cabinet member said on Sunday that the lockdown could be extended, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor weighing on the sterling and driving the EUR/GBP cross higher through the first half of the trading action on Monday.
However, the latest optimism over increasing prospects of a soft Brexit, along with an upward revision of the UK Manufacturing PMI helped ease the intraday GBP bearish pressure. This, along with a softer tone surrounding the shared currency, further contributed towards capping the upside for the EUR/GBP cross, warranting some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.
The euro languished on the back of concerns about the economic fallout from the coronavirus-induced lockdowns in the Eurozone's two largest economies – Germany and France. Adding to this, the ECB's explicit signal to ease further by the end of this year held the euro bulls on the defensive and kept a lid on any strong gains for the EUR/GBP cross, rather prompted some fresh selling.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9012
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.8996
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9065
|Daily SMA50
|0.9069
|Daily SMA100
|0.9052
|Daily SMA200
|0.8906
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9053
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8984
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9106
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8984
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8984
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.901
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9027
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8969
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8942
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9038
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.908
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9107
