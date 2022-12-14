- EUR/GBP has crossed the 0.8600 hurdle as weak UK Employment data has dampened Pound Sterling’s demand.
- Higher households’ earnings in the UK economy are expected to add duel to inflationary pressures.
- ECB Lagarde is expected to hike interest rates further by 50 bps to 2.5%.
The EUR/GBP pair is hovering around the critical resistance of 0.8600 in the early Tokyo session. The cross rebounded firmly on Tuesday after testing previous week’s low around 0.8560 on weaker United Kingdom Employment data.
November’s Claimant Count Change surprisingly rose by 30.5K while the market participants were expecting a decline of 13.3K. Apart from that, Average Earnings soared to 6.1%, which has bolstered inflation expectations as higher households’ earnings will result in robust retail demand. No doubt, higher earnings will support households in offsetting higher payouts due to inflation-adjusted prices but will also leave more money in the palms of individuals for disposal, which will strengthen retail demand.
Going forward, the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data holds significant importance. As per the consensus, the annual headline inflation will decline to 10.9% from the former release of 11.1%. While the core CPI is seen unchanged at 6.5%.
This week, the major trigger in the UK economy will be the interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BOE). To soften the stubborn inflation, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is expected to hike its interest rates further. Analysts from Danske Bank are expecting a 50 basis point (bps) rate hike announcement.
The BOE in its latest Financial Stability report said that financial pressures on UK companies, especially for smaller firms, are expected to rise in 2023. Also, widespread signs of financial difficulty among UK households are yet to emerge.
On the Eurozone front, investors are focusing on the monetary policy announcement by the European Central Bank (ECB). ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to hike its interest rates further by 50 basis points (bps) to 2.5%. The ECB is approaching its terminal rate, which is expected at 3%.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.86
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8599
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8632
|Daily SMA50
|0.868
|Daily SMA100
|0.8634
|Daily SMA200
|0.855
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8605
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8562
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8646
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.856
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8828
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8589
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8579
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8572
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8545
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8529
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8632
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8659
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
